Patriots' Duke Dawson: Picked up by New England
The Patriots selected Dawson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 56th overall.
Dawson is the latest Florida defensive back to be an early draft selection. He profiles as a slot corner considering he's just 5-foot-10, but he has the foot speed with a 4.46 40-yard dash to keep up with receivers at the next level. Dawson figures to be in the mix in nickel and dime packages as early as his rookie season.
