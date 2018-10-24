Dawson (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Dawson started the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and appears to have progressed on track in his recovery. New England will monitor the rookie second-round pick's participation over the next two weeks, and will make a final decision on Dawson's availability for the rest of the season during that time. The earliest Dawson is eligible to return is during the Patriot's matchup against the Titans in Week 10.

