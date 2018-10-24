Patriots' Duke Dawson: Returns to practice
Dawson (hamstring) participated in Wednesday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Dawson started the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and appears to have progressed on track in his recovery. New England will monitor the rookie second-round pick's participation over the next two weeks, and will make a final decision on Dawson's availability for the rest of the season during that time. The earliest Dawson is eligible to return is during the Patriot's matchup against the Titans in Week 10.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...