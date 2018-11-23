Coach Bill Belicheck said Dawson could "possibly" contribute for the Patriots on Sunday against the Jets, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Dawson was activated off injured reserve last week after he missed the first 10 weeks of the season with the hamstring injury. The Patriots secondary is currently in solid health so it remains to be seen what role the rookie second-round pick will settle into, but he's nonetheless ready to make his NFL debut in Week 12.