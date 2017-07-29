Harmon was unable to finish practice Saturday due to a knee injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Harmon underwent ankle surgery during the offseason, which led to questions about his availability for the beginning of training camp. However, he now appears to be slowed down by a different issue. The severity of his knee problem problem is unknown at this time, and he should be considered day-to-day.

