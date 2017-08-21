Patriots' Duron Harmon: Plays in Saturday's preseason contest
Harmon (knee) played in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
After playing 20 defensive snaps Saturday, it looks as if Harmon has fully recovered from the knee injury that been plaguing him for quite some time. Harmon projects as a backup safety for New England this season.
