Patriots' Duron Harmon: Potentially facing legal trouble
Harmon recently was denied entry into Costa Rica for trying to bring marijuana into the country, ESPN.com reports.
Harmon was detained by Costa Rican authorities and then sent back to the United States. The Patriots have acknowledged they're aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. The 27-year-old safety only has 15 starts and 115 tackles in 79 career regular-season games, but he's shown a nose for the ball by picking off 11 passes, including a career-high four last season. It won't come as any surprise if this incident leads to a suspension.
More News
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Snags third INT of season•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Records second pick of season•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Plays in Saturday's preseason contest•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Hampered by knee•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Undergoes offseason ankle surgery•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Re-signs with Patriots•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...