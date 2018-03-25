Harmon recently was denied entry into Costa Rica for trying to bring marijuana into the country, ESPN.com reports.

Harmon was detained by Costa Rican authorities and then sent back to the United States. The Patriots have acknowledged they're aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information. The 27-year-old safety only has 15 starts and 115 tackles in 79 career regular-season games, but he's shown a nose for the ball by picking off 11 passes, including a career-high four last season. It won't come as any surprise if this incident leads to a suspension.