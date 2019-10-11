Harmon had two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Thursday's win over the Giants.

The 28-year-old picked off rookie QB Daniel Jones during the second quarter and had a 27-yard return to set up the offense. Harmon played all but five defensive snaps as starting safety Patrick Chung was lifted during the first half with a chest injury.

