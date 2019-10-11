Patriots' Duron Harmon: Records first interception
Harmon had two tackles (one solo) and an interception in Thursday's win over the Giants.
The 28-year-old picked off rookie QB Daniel Jones during the second quarter and had a 27-yard return to set up the offense. Harmon played all but five defensive snaps as starting safety Patrick Chung was lifted during the first half with a chest injury.
More News
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Tallies eight tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Potentially facing legal trouble•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Snags third INT of season•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Records second pick of season•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Plays in Saturday's preseason contest•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Hampered by knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...