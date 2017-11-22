Patriots' Duron Harmon: Records second pick of season
Harmon hauled in his second interception of the season during the Patriots victory over the Raiders.
Harmon logged just one solo tackle on the day, but he made the most of his 36 defensive snaps (49.0 percent) by intercepting opposing quarterback Derrick Carr late in the first quarter.
More News
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Plays in Saturday's preseason contest•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Hampered by knee•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Undergoes offseason ankle surgery•
-
Patriots' Duron Harmon: Re-signs with Patriots•
-
Duron Harmon does it again•
-
Patriots have plenty playing through injury in Week 2•
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...