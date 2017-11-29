Patriots' Duron Harmon: Snags third INT of season
Harmon had one solo tackle, one pass breakup and one interception against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Even as a backup free safety, Harmon has posted an interception in back-to-back games. He has just 19 tackles (13 solo) on the season, though, leaving him as a low-level IDP threat.
