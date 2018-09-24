Patriots' Duron Harmon: Tallies eight tackles Sunday
Harmon recorded eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's loss to Detroit.
Harmon's eight tackles were more than his total from the first two weeks combined. He saw an uptick in snaps with Patrick Chung (concussion) held out will likely see a similar role in Week 4 against Miami if Chung is again held out.
