Patriots' Dustin Woodard: Snagged by New England

The Patriots selected Woodard in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Woodard (6-foot-1, 295 pounds) didn't receive an invite to the 2020 NFL Combine, which may have played a role in his being available in the seventh round. He drew snaps at both center and right guard during his tenure at Memphis, showcasing noticeable athleticism along the interior. He stands to compete for a depth role in New England.