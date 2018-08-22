Allen (undisclosed) has resumed practicing, the Boston Herald reports.

There was some thought that Allen's $5 million cap hit might cost him his roster spot, but it looks like he'll stick around, given that his blocking is valued by the Patriots. As long as starter Rob Gronkowski is healthy, Allen's fantasy value is minimal. In any case, in the event of a Gronkowski injury, it wouldn't surprise us to see Jacob Hollister step into a greater pass-catching role than Allen.

More News
Our Latest Stories