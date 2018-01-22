Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches 10 regular-season passes
Allen finished the 2017 regular season with 10 catches on 22 targets for 86 yards and a TD.
Signed by the Patriots this past offseason to provide the team with both valuable insurance for, as well as a complementary option to, oft-injured tight end Rob Gronkowski, Allen seemed likely to make a fantasy splash at some point in 2017. However, with Gronkowski avoiding any major in-season injuries, Allen never came close to the sort of production, especially around the red zone, that he did during his stint with the Colts. The 27-year-old is under contract with the Patriots through the 2019 season, but Allen could end up being cut by the team for salary cap purposes, in the absence of a contract restructuring.
