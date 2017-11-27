Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches one pass Sunday

Allen was on the field for 38 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Dolphins.

With Martellus Bennett (shoulder/hamstring) inactive Sunday, Allen saw added work in Week 12, but it only yielded him one catch for two yards. Though Allen could conceivably see the odd red zone target down the road, he's not a fantasy lineup option as long as Rob Gronkowski is available.