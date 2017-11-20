Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches two passes Sunday
Allen logged 25 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Allen, whose first catch of the season came in Week 10, hauled in both of his targets Sunday for 24 yards. The arrival of fellow tight end Martellus Bennett hasn't cost Allen his blocking-heavy role in the Patriots offense, but there's still minimal fantasy upside to be had here, as long as Rob Gronkowski remains healthy.
