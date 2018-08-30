Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Contract re-worked
Allen has re-worked his contract with the Patriots, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The tight end was previously due to earn $4.5 million this season (with a $5 million cap hit). Those figures have now been lowered, which cements Allen's roster spot with the team for the coming season. In any case, as long as starting tight end Rob Gronkowski is healthy, Allen's fantasy value is minimal, though the 28-year-old does help out the Patriots with his blocking prowess. Note that if Gronkowski suffers an injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jacob Hollister step into a greater pass-catching role rather than Allen.
