Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Could see added work Thursday

With Rob Gronkowski (thigh) a candidate to miss Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Allen could see added looks in the Patriots' Week 5 offense.

In such a scenario, fellow TE Jacob Hollister could also see an uptick in action, but Allen at least represents a potential lineup plug-in for those scrambling for a Gronkowski replacement in advance of Thursday's contest.

