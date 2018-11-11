Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Exits Sunday's game
Allen was forced out of Sunday's game against the Titans with a knee injury.
With Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) inactive Sunday, Jacob Hollister is currently the team's only healthy tight end. Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Allen had caught one pass for 10 yards.
