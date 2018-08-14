Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Exits with injury
Allen left Tuesday's practice with an injury, Jeff Howe of The Athletic Boston reports.
Given the timing of Allen's injury along with the fact Rob Gronkowski hasn't played in the preseason for years, Jacob Hollister seems to be in line for regular work with the first-team offense during Thursday's exhibition against the Eagles. Allen only caught 10 passes last season, but he was useful to the Patriots as a blocker while logging 42 percent of offensive snaps. The Patriots probably would've brought in more competition during the offseason if they were ready to move on from Allen and his scheduled $5 million cap hit.
-
