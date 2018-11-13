Allen (knee) is expected to miss a few games, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

While he isn't expected to require surgery, Allen probably won't be ready to play when the Patriots return from a Week 11 bye. His absence is a bigger loss for Sony Michel than it is for Tom Brady, as the 28-year-old tight end has seen just four targets on 299 offensive snaps this season. The Patriots don't have a clear replacement for Allen's blocking role, though top tight end Rob Gronkowski has always been effective in that regard.

