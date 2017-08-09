Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Getting red zone looks

Tom Brady has frequently looked to Allen in the red zone at training camp, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

The Patriots made frequent use of two-TE formations last season when both Martellus Bennett and Rob Gronkowski were healthy, but Allen isn't quite on Bennett's level and that team didn't have Brandin Cooks. While thus unlikely to match Bennett's target volume, the former Colt could stay regularly involved near the end zone, where he's long been a threat. 19 of his 126 career receptions (15 percent) have gone for touchdowns, with 11 of those coming from inside the 10-yard line. Allen's primary appeal still involves a scenario in which Gronkowski is absent.