Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Likely in line to start Week 10
Allen is expected to start at tight end Sunday against the Titans with Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) likely to miss another week, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
It's worth reiterating that the team hasn't officially ruled Gronkowski out for a second straight game, but with a Week 11 bye on tap, it makes sense for the Patriots to take a cautious approach with their star tight end. With Jacob Hollister (hamstring) also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Allen could once again play the majority of the Patriots' offensive snaps. That hasn't proven fruitful for fantasy purposes in past weeks, however. Allen has recorded just one catch in the previous three games despite playing 86 and 93 percent of the snaps in wins over the Bears and Packers, respectively.
