Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Likely in line to start
Allen is expected to start at tight end with Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) likely to miss another week, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
It's worth reiterating that the team has not officially announced Gronkowski will miss the Week 10 contest against the Titans, but with a bye week following Sunday's game, it makes sense for the Patriots to take a cautious approach with their star tight end. With Jacob Hollister (hamstring) also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Allen could once again be in line to receive the majority of the snaps. That hasn't proved fruitful for fantasy owners in past weeks, however, as Allen has recorded just one catch in the previous three games despite playing 86 and 93 percent of the snaps against the Bears and Packers, respectively.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...