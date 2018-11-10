Allen is expected to start at tight end with Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) likely to miss another week, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

It's worth reiterating that the team has not officially announced Gronkowski will miss the Week 10 contest against the Titans, but with a bye week following Sunday's game, it makes sense for the Patriots to take a cautious approach with their star tight end. With Jacob Hollister (hamstring) also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, Allen could once again be in line to receive the majority of the snaps. That hasn't proved fruitful for fantasy owners in past weeks, however, as Allen has recorded just one catch in the previous three games despite playing 86 and 93 percent of the snaps against the Bears and Packers, respectively.