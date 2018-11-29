Allen (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Allen missed New England's win over the Jets in Week 12 and sat out practice to begin this week, but returned to the field on a limited basis Thursday. Even if Allen is able to suit up against the Vikings on Sunday, he's unlikely to see notable targets with Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) trending towards playing.

