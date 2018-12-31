Allen finished the 2018 season with three catches on four targets for 27 yards in 13 games.

In his two seasons with the Patriots, Allen has seen limited action in the team's passing game. The tight end's blocking ability is how he earns his keep, but looking ahead, Allen's cap hit is slated to rise to $7.4 million in 2019. That figure will need to be reduced in order for the Patriots to consider retaining the 28-year-old.