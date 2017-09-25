Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs 17 snaps Sunday

Allen was on the field for 17 of the Patriots' 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

Allen was targeted twice Sunday, but remains without a catch through the Patriots' first three games. While it's conceivable that he may have occasional fantasy-worthy outbursts in the coming weeks, he's not a high-percentage play as long as fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski remains healthy enough to log a heavy workload.