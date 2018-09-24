Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs 17 snaps Week 3
Allen logged 17 out of a possible 48 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss to the Lions.
Allen saw all his snaps when the Patriots ran two-tight end sets and was not targeted in the game. The 28-year-old is still looking for his first catch of the 2018 season and therefore off the fantasy radar.
