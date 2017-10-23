Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs 20 snaps Sunday
Allen was on the field for 20 (of a possible 74) snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
Allen has been a non-factor in the Patriots offense thus far and though we suppose he could be game-planned in down the road, he's not a viable fantasy option as long as Rob Gronkowski (71 snaps) remains healthy.
