Allen logged 23 out of a possible 75 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.

Allen was not targeted in the game. Meanwhile, starting tight end Rob Gronkowski was on the field for all 75 snaps, en route to hauling in seven passes for 123 yards and a TD. Allen is clearly off the fantasy radar as long as Gronkowski is healthy, but his blocking ability is valuable to the Patriots.