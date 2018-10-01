Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs 45 snaps Week 4
Allen was on the field for 45 of the Patriots' 81 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins.
Allen's first catch of the season resulted in a loss of four yards, but it's possible that he'll factor in more Week 5, with Rob Gronkowski dealing with an ankle injury and Jacob Hollister hampered by a chest issue.
