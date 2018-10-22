Allen logged 55 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.

With both Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) and Jacob Hollister (hamstring) out, Allen was the only tight end the Patriots had available Sunday. Despite the heavy snap count, Allen was not targeted in the game. He did, however, make an impact as a blocker, notably on James White's second TD of the day. Allen is clearly off the fantasy radar these days, even when Gronkowski is sidelined.