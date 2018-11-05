Allen was on the field for 66 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday night's 31-17 win over the Packers.

Both Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) and Jacob Hollister (hamstring) were inactive Sunday, leaving Allen as the only tight end the Patriots had available in Week 9. He was targeted once in the game, leading to a 21-yard gain, but as usual, Allen's greatest impact was as a blocker. That's not likely to change anytime soon, regardless of his snap count.