Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs nine snaps Sunday

Allen saw action on nine of the Patriots' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski was out there for all of the team's snaps on offense. With zero catches in four games to date, Allen -- who was targeted once Sunday -- is off the fantasy lineup radar as long as Gronkowski remains healthy.

