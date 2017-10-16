Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs six snaps Sunday

Allen was on the field for six of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.

After logging a season-high 50 snaps (out of a possible 74) with Rob Gronkowski out in Week 5, Allen reverted to a reserve role Sunday. In any case, Allen has yet to catch a pass this season, thus putting him well off the fantasy radar as long as Gronkowski is healthy.