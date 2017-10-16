Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs six snaps Sunday
Allen was on the field for six of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets.
After logging a season-high 50 snaps (out of a possible 74) with Rob Gronkowski out in Week 5, Allen reverted to a reserve role Sunday. In any case, Allen has yet to catch a pass this season, thus putting him well off the fantasy radar as long as Gronkowski is healthy.
More News
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 50 snaps Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Opportunity knocks Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Could see added work Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs nine snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Logs 17 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 46 snaps in Week 2•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...