Allen might be asked to take a pay cut, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

Allen is scheduled for a $5 million 2018 cap hit, a lofty figure for a No. 2 tight end who caught 10 passes during his first season with the Patriots. He did play 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps, with his strong work as a blocker playing a role in New England's No. 10 finish in rushing yards and No. 6 ranking in rushing TDs. Allen nonetheless seems overpaid, but it isn't out of the question that the team keeps him around at his current salary, as there isn't an obvious replacement for his role. Barring a pay cut or some other form of renegotiated contract, his status on the roster will be tenuous until Week 1.

