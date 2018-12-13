Patriots' Dwayne Allen: No limitations Wednesday
Allen (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Allen was able to practice fully last Friday but was listed as questionable and ultimately didn't travel with the team to Miami. The 28-year-old has missed the last three games but appears on track to return Week 15 at Pittsburgh.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off disappointing performances, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff are good bets to bounce...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Nobody can slow Tyler Lockett down so far, and Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect the 49ers to...