Allen didn't draw any targets while playing 21 of 72 offensive snaps Sunday in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

As usual, Allen was limited to a blocking role during his time on the field and finished the postseason without any targets. Allen is under contract through 2019 but probably won't be in store for a significant role in the Patriots' passing game even if top tight end Rob Gronkowksi opts to retire over the offseason.