Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Not at practice Wednesday
Allen (knee) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Allen is expected to miss some time, so this is no surprise. In his anticipated absence, Jacob Hollister figures to see added snaps, ideally in a backup role. Given that top tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) has missed the Patriots' last two games, it's possible that the team (currently in its bye week) will add some depth at the position in advance of Week 12.
