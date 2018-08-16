Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Not expected to play Thursday
Allen (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's tilt against the Eagles, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Allen was injured in practice Tuesday and he'll likely sit this one out. With Rob Gronkowski slated to be rested Thursday, fellow TE Jacob Hollister should see added opportunities in the Patriots offense versus Philadelphia.
