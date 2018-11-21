Allen (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Allen was the only member of New England's roster to not practice Wednesday, and appears to be in danger of missing Sunday's tilt against the Jets. If the veteran tight end is unable to suit up Week 12, the impact of his absence could be mitigated by the probably return Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle), who has missed two straight games and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

