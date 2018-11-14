Allen (knee) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Allen is expected to miss game action after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, so it's not surprising he's not on the field three days later. He'll benefit from the Patriots having a bye in Week 11, but if Allen misses the Week 12 matchup with the Jets as anticipated, Jacob Hollister would likely benefit from added snaps, ideally in a backup role. Given that top tight end Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) has missed the Patriots' last two games, it's possible that the team will add some depth at the position in advance of Week 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories