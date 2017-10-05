Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Opportunity knocks Thursday

With Rob Gronkowski (thigh) inactive Thursday night against the Buccaneers, Allen figures to see added looks in the Patriots' Week 5 offense.

Fellow tight end Jacob Hollister could also see an uptick in action Thursday, with Allen representing a potential lineup plug-in for those scrambling for a Week 5 Gronkowski replacement. Allen -- who scored six TDs in 14 games with the Colts last season -- has yet to haul in a pass (on six targets) through four games with the Patriots to date, so he remains a speculative play Thursday.