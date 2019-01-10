Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Ready to go
Allen (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Allen will play through a minor knee injury versus the Chargers. Expect the veteran tight end to take rotational snaps behind Rob Gronkowski, and see most of his usage as a blocker.
More News
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Limited role in offense this season•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Officially considered questionable•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Not targeted Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Limited action in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Updated playoff challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kingsbury boosts Cardinals in Fantasy
Former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury went from fired college coach to head man for the Cardinals....
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...