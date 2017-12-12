Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Records season-high 56 snaps
Allen was on the field for a season-high 56 out of a possible 61 snaps on offense in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.
In the process, Allen logged two catches (on five targets) for 10 yards. While the one-game absence of Rob Gronkowski (suspension) led to more playing for Allen in Week 14, the Patriots didn't run their two-tight-end package Monday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss, instead favoring three-wideout alignments in the contest. Allen will revert to a backup/complementary role this coming Sunday against the Steelers, with Gronkowski's return to action on tap.
More News
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Slated for larger role•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: First catch of season yields TD•
-
Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 20 snaps in Week 8•
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...