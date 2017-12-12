Allen was on the field for a season-high 56 out of a possible 61 snaps on offense in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

In the process, Allen logged two catches (on five targets) for 10 yards. While the one-game absence of Rob Gronkowski (suspension) led to more playing for Allen in Week 14, the Patriots didn't run their two-tight-end package Monday, per ESPN's Mike Reiss, instead favoring three-wideout alignments in the contest. Allen will revert to a backup/complementary role this coming Sunday against the Steelers, with Gronkowski's return to action on tap.