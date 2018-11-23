Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Ruled out Week 12
Allen (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Allen is the only member of New England's roster to officially be ruled out for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets. The veteran tight end was unable to practice in any capacity this week, and will miss his third straight game. With Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) trending towards suiting up Week 12, Allen's lack of availability is unlikely to have a notable impact on the Patriots' offense.
