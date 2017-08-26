Allen logged 14 snaps in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

Allen, who wasn't targeted in the contest, approaches the 2017 season as a solid all-around tight end who'll provide the Patriots with a complementary option/insurance policy for the oft-injured Rob Gronkowski. Allen is no stranger to the training room himself, but when healthy, the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder can do some damage in the red zone. Over the course of 57 NFL contests to date, he's hauled in 19 TDs. His fantasy upside is, however, limited as long as Gronkowski is able to see his normal allotment of snaps.