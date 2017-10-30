Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 20 snaps in Week 8
Allen was on the field for 20 of a possible 86 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.
Another week has passed without a catch for Allen. Though he could conceivably be game-planned in down the road, he's not a fantasy lineup option as long as Rob Gronkowski (86 snaps) remains healthy.
