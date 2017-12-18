Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 26 snaps in Week 15
Allen was on the field for 26 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.
Allen caught his only target in the contest for 10 yards. Meanwhile, top tight end Rob Gronkowski returned from a one-game suspension and played every snap on offense Sunday, hauling in nine catches for 168 yards. Though Allen could conceivably see the odd red-zone target in the coming weeks, he's not a fantasy lineup option as long as Rob Gronkowski is in uniform.
