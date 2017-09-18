Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 46 snaps in Week 2
Allen was on the field for 46 of the Patriots' 76 snaps on offense in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
In the process, Allen was targeted once and held without a catch for the second straight game. Allen's fantasy utility continues to be tied to the health of fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was forced out of Sunday's contest with a groin injury. Gronkowski's Week 3 status has yet to be clarified, so Allen might be worth a roster stash in deeper formats to see how his talented teammate's injury situation plays out.
