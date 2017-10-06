Patriots' Dwayne Allen: Sees 50 snaps Thursday

With Rob Gronkowski (thigh) inactive, Allen started at tight end for the Patriots in Thursday's 19-14 win over the the Buccaneers.

Allen was on the field for a season-high 50 snaps (out of a possible 74), but he wasn't targeted in the game and is still looking for his first regular-season catch in a New England uniform. While there may be some weeks when Allen sees occasional red-zone looks as part of the Patriots' game plan, he's not a reliable fantasy option at this stage, especially with Gronkowski targeting a Week 6 return to action.